1St Source Bank Has Raised Its 1St Source (SRCE) Position by $539,572; Manpowergroup (MAN) Position Has Boosted by Heartland Advisors Inc

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58M, up from 7.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 30,673 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 1719.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 67,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 71,700 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 3,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 293,810 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Hong Kong Recognized as Industry Leader for Doing Well by Doing Good; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 12/03/2018 – Japan’s Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/03/2018 – ManpowerGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 31,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,921 shares, and cut its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 11,628 shares. Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Sei Invests reported 0.01% stake. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Moreover, Auxier Asset Management has 0.08% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 4,750 shares. Systematic Finance Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) or 16,230 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.03% stake. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs invested in 5,982 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.08% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Comm National Bank owns 3,435 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares to 48,299 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,829 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). First Mercantile Company accumulated 2,728 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% or 8,654 shares. Northern Tru invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Hotchkis Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 91,872 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Service Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Renaissance Technologies Limited Co reported 285,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited holds 13,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 473,979 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 0.18% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Voya Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 24,031 shares. 2,817 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.16% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE).

