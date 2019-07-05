1St Source Bank Has Raised 1St Source (SRCE) Position; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Shares Rose, Abner Herrman & Brock Has Lifted Stake

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 6,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,753 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, up from 48,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $368.29. About 263,349 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – Israel says Palestinian request to ICC has no legal validity; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN’S KAWASAKI HEAVY DISCUSSING PARTNERSHIPS WITH FRANCE’S DASSAULT AVIATION AND THALES; 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58 million, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 4,725 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. 6,647 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F. 7,690 shares were sold by Evans Michele A, worth $2.30 million on Thursday, February 7.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $648.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 10,102 shares to 19,432 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,496 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

