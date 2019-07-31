1St Source Bank Has Lowered Masco (MAS) Stake by $306,189 as Market Valuation Rose; Service Intl (SCI) Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Has Upped Stake by $1.22 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 30,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 102,991 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 72,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $46.33. About 454,559 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 954,195 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 12,230 shares to 4,120 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,523 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.60M for 14.72 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) by 35,586 shares to 445,897 shares, valued at $18.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK).