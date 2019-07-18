1St Source Bank Has Lowered Its American Water Works Co (AWK) Stake; Argentiere Capital Ag Lowered By $1.34 Million Its Metlife (MET) Stake

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 63.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 31,865 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Argentiere Capital Ag holds 18,135 shares with $772,000 value, down from 50,000 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $47.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 3.73M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 17/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Houzz, MetLife, SEC; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel

1St Source Bank decreased American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) stake by 8.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1St Source Bank sold 3,600 shares as American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)’s stock rose 13.16%. The 1St Source Bank holds 36,430 shares with $3.80 million value, down from 40,030 last quarter. American Water Works Co Inc now has $20.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.09. About 890,465 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 28/03/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Village Of Fisher Water And Wastewater Systems; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES GENERAL RATE CASE REQUEST; 08/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Its Southern Division; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 9.32 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Metlife Inc (MET) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested 0.3% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Rnc Mngmt Limited Liability reported 764,062 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 24,877 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.02 million shares. Argentiere Capital Ag holds 0.34% or 18,135 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated owns 51,382 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0.21% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Bb&T owns 112,719 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hartford Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 42 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 7,370 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc reported 13,750 shares stake. 33 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co stated it has 64,213 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Epoch Ptnrs accumulated 6.89M shares. 58,081 were reported by Griffin Asset Management.

Among 2 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MetLife had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Friday, April 12 with “Hold” rating. UBS maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $48 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Country Financial Bank reported 197,586 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. 81,400 are held by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas. Princeton Strategies Gru Ltd Llc reported 53,853 shares. Fiera Capital holds 12,549 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited has invested 0.1% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). The Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Mi has invested 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 200,435 shares. Goelzer Investment Management Inc has 4,900 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research has 59,640 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.07% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 18,550 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Argent Tru reported 5,271 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore has invested 0.24% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 30.88 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $111 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

1St Source Bank increased Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) stake by 25,358 shares to 215,741 valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) stake by 100,515 shares and now owns 497,758 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) was raised too.