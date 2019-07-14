1St Source Bank Has Lifted Its Patrick Inds (PATK) Position by $1.41 Million; Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Shares Declined While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Lowered Its Holding by $164.31 Million

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 7,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,129 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.64M, down from 20,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Theravance Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.34. About 164,203 shares traded. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has declined 17.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBPH News: 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Submission of Regulatory Application in Japan for Once-Daily Single lnhaler Triple Therapy FF/UMEC/Vl for Patients with COPD; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COP; 25/04/2018 – THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED AN EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRELEGY ELLIPTA; 29/03/2018 – Breo Ellipta (GlaxoSmithKline/lnnoviva) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Showing Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for COPD Patients; 20/04/2018 – Antimicrobials Working Group Highlights Member Company Participation at the 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID); 08/05/2018 – Theravance Biopharma 1Q Loss $65.1M; 25/04/2018 – Theravance Biopharma Highlights Approval of Expanded Indication in the US for Once-Daily Trelegy Ellipta for Treatment of COPD

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 101,689 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 4,695 shares to 40,070 shares, valued at $467.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Analysts await Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 EPS, down 60.53% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.76 per share. After $-1.32 actual EPS reported by Theravance Biopharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TBPH shares while 18 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 33.32 million shares or 0.99% less from 33.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.13% or 31,142 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 44,093 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,111 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Paloma Ptnrs Company reported 10,088 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 544,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) for 27,478 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH). 11,577 are owned by Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 16,623 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 23,588 shares. Daiwa Gru reported 353 shares. Invesco Limited owns 13,190 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

More notable recent Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Theravance Biopharma Announces Ampreloxetine (TD-9855) Phase 2 Study Results Selected for Oral Presentation at 32nd European Neurology Congress – PRNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AstraZeneca’s Triple-Combo COPD Inhaler Gets Japan’s Nod – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates Clinical Trial Readouts And IPOs – Benzinga” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Theravance Biopharma, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Theravance Biopharma Announces Data from Phase 1b Study of TD-1473 to be Featured in Oral Presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares to 36,430 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,537 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Patrick Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patrick Industries Buys LaSalle Bristol, Eyes Top-Line Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Here are the Portland stocks driving Wall Street’s latest bull run (Photos) – Portland Business Journal” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “PATK or MAS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.