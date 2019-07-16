1St Source Bank Has Lifted By $539,572 Its 1St Source (SRCE) Holding; Escalade Has 1.69 Sentiment

Escalade Inc (ESCA) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.44, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 22 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 13 reduced and sold their stock positions in Escalade Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.95 million shares, down from 3.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Escalade Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

1St Source Bank increased 1St Source Corp (SRCE) stake by 0.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1St Source Bank acquired 12,263 shares as 1St Source Corp (SRCE)’s stock declined 1.46%. The 1St Source Bank holds 7.23M shares with $324.58 million value, up from 7.22 million last quarter. 1St Source Corp now has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $44.99. About 30,145 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board

1St Source Bank decreased Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) stake by 12,065 shares to 553,739 valued at $68.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 36,430 shares. Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was reduced too.

More notable recent 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why 1st Source (SRCE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synovus (SNV) Unveils Share-Buyback Plan: Worth a Look? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Legg Mason (LM) Rallies 41.1% YTD: Is More Upside Left? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On 1st Source Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SRCE) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “1st Source (SRCE) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 34,281 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0% or 49,121 shares. Reinhart Prns holds 119,829 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Pnc Fincl Services has 3,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 26,555 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 55,880 are held by Nordea Management. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv invested in 1,200 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Voya Management Ltd Llc reported 7,928 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 2.09 million shares. Bartlett & Communication Limited Company owns 6,377 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 1,262 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Escalade, Incorporated for 443,173 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 424,798 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.65% invested in the company for 495,755 shares. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Northstar Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 79,000 shares.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 4,574 shares traded. Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) has declined 11.27% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESCA News: 19/04/2018 – Escalade Sees Sales in Outdoor Categories Improving in 2nd Quarter as Weather Gets Better; 22/04/2018 – DJ Escalade Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESCA); 17/05/2018 – Escalade Sells Equity Stake In STIGA Sports Group AB; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC ESCA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.125/SHR; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – ESCALADE SPORTS ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR STIGA BRAND; 19/04/2018 Escalade 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.08 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – ESCALADE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN INCREASE OF 200 BPS TO 28.0%; 17/05/2018 – ESCALADE INC – IT HAS SOLD IT’S 50% EQUITY SHARE OF STIGA SPORTS GROUP AB, HEADQUARTERED IN SWEDEN