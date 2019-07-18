1St Source Bank Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $438,291; Stock Value Rose; Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Raised Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stake by $408,000 as Market Valuation Declined

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 72,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $204.6. About 6.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 01/05/2018 – Apple unveils new $100bn buyback scheme, dividend hike; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Apple Will Return to Its Roots With Education Tools and New iPad

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,074 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 111,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $704.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 722,204 shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 44.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES REVIEW OF OPTIONS; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – BOARD & MANAGEMENT TEAM TO CONTINUE TO EVALUATE INCREMENTAL STRATEGIC ACTIONS AROUND PORTFOLIO & CAPITAL ALLOCATION; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 19/04/2018 – ChannelAdvisor Partners with Pitney Bowes to Power New Shipping Management Suite; 12/04/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences: PBI-4050 Decreased Insulin Resistance in the Liver; 14/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Host Innovation Summit; New Technologies and Solutions Attract Business Leaders from Around the World; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Dwngrds Pitney Bowes To ‘BB+/B’ From ‘BBB-/A-3’ Otlk Neg; 06/03/2018 – Pitney Bowes: Execution of Strategic Plan Creates Greater Shareholder Value Than Selling Co Now; 12/04/2018 – PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC – FAT BIOPSIES FURTHER DEMONSTRATE PBI-4050 CLINICAL ACTIVITY

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Och Ziff Cap Mgmt Group by 1.77M shares to 201,633 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold PBI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.66% more from 126.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity holds 345,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 216,779 shares. Advisory Net Lc accumulated 0.01% or 16,796 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 77,550 shares. Huntington Comml Bank owns 0% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 4,788 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Moreover, Kornitzer Inc Ks has 0.17% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Meridian Communication has invested 0.04% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Coastline holds 28,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Tru Division has invested 0% in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI). Axa accumulated 27,400 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 286,833 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 7.23M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Adirondack Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) for 500 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Company reported 139,345 shares stake. Zuckerman Invest Group Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 2,535 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership invested in 0.5% or 6,480 shares. Da Davidson & holds 1.5% or 469,028 shares in its portfolio. Trb Advsr Lp stated it has 306,000 shares. Coastline has 44,889 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 108,718 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Investors (Uk) Limited has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 11,074 were reported by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Connecticut-based Chilton Inv Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability has 2.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability has invested 3.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 1.53% or 316,061 shares in its portfolio. 1,556 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company. 34,483 are owned by American Tru Invest Advsrs.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares to 36,430 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).