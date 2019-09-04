1St Source Bank Has Lifted 1St Source (SRCE) Stake; Global Brass & Copper Holdings (BRSS) Sentiment Is 1.52

1St Source Bank increased 1St Source Corp (SRCE) stake by 0.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1St Source Bank acquired 12,263 shares as 1St Source Corp (SRCE)’s stock rose 0.04%. The 1St Source Bank holds 7.23M shares with $324.58 million value, up from 7.22M last quarter. 1St Source Corp now has $1.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 24,412 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%

Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 76 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 50 sold and reduced their stock positions in Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 20.49 million shares, up from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Global Brass & Copper Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 51 New Position: 25.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 67.20% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (BRSS) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 14/05/2018 – Walthausen Buys New 1.2% Position in Global Brass; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES GLOBAL BRASS-COPPER’S CFR TO BA3-LIQUIDITY RAT; 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Global Brass And Copper’s Cfr To Ba3 And Liquidity Rating To Sgl-1; And Assigns B1 To Proposed Senior Secured Term Loan

More notable recent Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) news were published by:

Walthausen & Co. Llc holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. for 367,690 shares. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc owns 213,836 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.08% invested in the company for 83,629 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.83% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 350,661 shares.

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $965.70 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. Oster.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $88,679 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Afleck-Graves John, worth $88,679.