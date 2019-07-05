1St Source Bank Has Lifted 1St Source (SRCE) Stake by $539,572; Johnson Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Tesla Motors (TSLA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (TSLA) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Tesla Motors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 7.02 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS IT IS UNKNOWN IF AUTO-PILOT TECHNOLOGY WAS BEING USED BY TESLA MODEL S AT TIME OF INCIDENT; 30/05/2018 – Consumer Reports recommends Tesla’s Model 3 after braking fix; 20/04/2018 – TESLA IS FACING SECOND, SEPARATE PROBE THAT BEGAN APRIL 17; 27/03/2018 – College students can take a program that will guarantee them a job at Elon Musk’s Tesla. via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/05/2018 – Paritosh Bansal: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Executive Upheaval Tests If Musk Can Lead as Well as Dream; 22/03/2018 – The Boring Futurist is seeking a meeting with SpaceX l Tesla l The Boring Company l Founder Elon Musk; 15/03/2018 – Electrek: Tesla’s latest Autopilot update brings some significant improvements to Autosteer and more; 11/05/2018 – Tesla engineering head, Doug Field, takes break from company; 26/04/2018 – Tesla said Jim Keller, the head of its low-voltage hardware, Autopilot software and infotainment, is leaving the automaker

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.23 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58M, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 19,390 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Denali Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 60 shares. Ajo LP has 0.03% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 49,121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 91,872 shares. Serv Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 195,782 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 19,531 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Prelude Capital Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York holds 0% or 5,544 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Group Incorporated Capital Lc invested in 10,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Geode Cap Ltd accumulated 232,323 shares. Swiss Bank owns 33,089 shares.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares to 24,636 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,959 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $13.36 million activity. Gracias Antonio J. sold $5.84M worth of stock or 16,780 shares. RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $546,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, January 7. On Friday, February 1 Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 1,000 shares. Shares for $25.00 million were bought by Musk Elon.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,082 shares to 30,938 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,936 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).