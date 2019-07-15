1St Source Bank Has Increased Its Stake in 1St Source (SRCE) as Valuation Declined; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Union Bankshares Has Increased Position

1St Source Bank increased its stake in 1St Source Corp (SRCE) by 0.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 12,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.23M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.58M, up from 7.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in 1St Source Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 6,125 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 12.80% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Corp (SRCE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.24; 1.9% Yield; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE)

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $133.58. About 478,030 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 55,398 shares to 27,030 shares, valued at $848,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,142 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis invested in 0.03% or 43,417 shares. 44,365 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd. Investment Wi holds 3.22% or 22,940 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,231 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.55% or 19,181 shares. Lvw Advsrs Llc has 0.14% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,001 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cleararc has invested 0.24% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bowen Hanes & has 0.04% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,855 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru invested in 0.21% or 183,368 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cadence Limited Com has 0.1% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 209 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 603 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. $2.26M worth of stock was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold SRCE shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Intll accumulated 10,008 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 16,283 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 55,880 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 55,880 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 165,390 shares. Prescott Group Inc Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 10,000 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.18% of its portfolio in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 100,000 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsr has 0% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE). Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) for 1.02M shares. 76,506 were accumulated by Matarin Management Limited Company. Voya Llc reported 7,928 shares.

