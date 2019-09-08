1St Source Bank Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $438,291; Stock Price Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Trimmed Position by $16.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 74,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 72,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – Apple announced its most expensive handset to date in September and struggled to meet initial orders; 18/04/2018 – Macworld: iPhone 2018 rumors: Regulatory filing points to iPhone SE2’s possible imminent release; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 482,013 shares. Nicholas Investment Partners LP invested in 0.28% or 355,132 shares. 4.79M were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Moreover, Monarch Alternative Lp has 0.64% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.05M shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd reported 103,743 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.03 million shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Hg Vora Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 20.8% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32.50M shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 167 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 57 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. 12,350 were reported by Davenport Ltd.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,739 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Prtn Lp accumulated 40,019 shares. Counselors accumulated 322,615 shares. Tompkins Fin Corporation stated it has 64,504 shares or 2.99% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ltd has 1.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 229,803 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 800 shares. Fagan Assocs has invested 5.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Midwest Fincl Bank Division reported 2.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capwealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 4.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 8,406 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Limited owns 15,590 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Communications holds 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,318 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 131,243 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership reported 112,941 shares stake. Cls Limited Co owns 28,154 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Accuvest Glob has 4,487 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio.

