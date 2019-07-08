1St Source Bank Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $438,291; Market Valuation Rose; Applied Materials (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose While Todd Asset Management Has Lowered Position

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 72,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 24.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 19/04/2018 – Snore-Stopper and Silent Wake Up Prime Features of Brand New Sleep Cycle App for Apple Watch; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Investcorp in partnership with International Operator VAMED and Blue Apple Partners launches marquee investment in Abu Dhabi; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 22,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 399,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, down from 422,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 8.77M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, AAPL, HAL – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : AMD, ITCI, CTST, SYMC, DB, TVIX, NIO, SGMO, AAPL, OAS, ACB, TEVA – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall St. dragged down by Apple; hopes of sharp rate cut fade – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Volatility Still Elevated Despite Rally, Pointing To Possible Anxiety In Market – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,430 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Financial Bank Na invested in 102,803 shares or 3.94% of the stock. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) holds 1,421 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase reported 4.41 million shares. Mai Capital has 207,060 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Fincl Bank accumulated 534,878 shares or 1.68% of the stock. 375,966 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.47% or 10,344 shares. Cohen Klingenstein holds 77,106 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct owns 34,896 shares for 6.36% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability holds 2.99% or 247,157 shares. Seatown Holding Pte Limited holds 1.21% or 54,000 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Ltd invested in 4,450 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 1.64% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 292,300 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 1.75% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Pressure on China Might Just Boost Applied Materials Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Applied Materials (AMAT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) by 9,065 shares to 393,739 shares, valued at $15.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 91,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).