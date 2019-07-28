1St Source Bank Has Increased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Position by $786,030; Share Value Declined; As Marcus & Millichap Com (MMI) Market Valuation Declined, Reinhart Partners Increased Stake

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com (MMI) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 33,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,383 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 113,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.15. About 201,857 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 9.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI); 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/03/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP INC – RESULTS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE; 07/03/2018 Marcus & Millichap Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 14; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “$63.05 Million Inland Empire Multifamily Sale Brokered by Marcus & Millichap’s IPA Division – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “$57.15 Million Multifamily Portfolio Sale Closed in Ontario’s National Capital Region – Business Wire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $23.09 million activity. Shares for $1.09 million were sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014 on Tuesday, January 29. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94 million on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

