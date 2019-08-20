1St Source Bank Has Decreased Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake; Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

1St Source Bank decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 12.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The 1St Source Bank holds 24,537 shares with $3.04 million value, down from 28,020 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $49.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 1.59M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

Among 2 analysts covering Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hillenbrand has $5300 highest and $4300 lowest target. $48’s average target is 69.07% above currents $28.39 stock price. Hillenbrand had 4 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, July 15. See Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $43.0000 Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $53.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock increased 2.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 329,050 shares traded. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) has declined 31.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HI News: 14/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND NAMES DANIEL C. HILLENBRAND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND RAISING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – HILLENBRAND SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.37; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND-AGREEMENT ALLOWS CO, CERTAIN UNITS TO REQUEST ISSUE UP TO EUR 150 MLN IN UNSECURED LETTERS OF CREDIT, BANK GUARANTEES/OTHER SURETY BONDS; 09/03/2018 HILLENBRAND IN SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY PACT; 23/03/2018 – Hillenbrand Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Declares Third Quarter Dividend of $0.2075 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Hillenbrand Bd Elects Daniel C. Hillenbrand Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – HILLENBRAND INC – FACILITY AGREEMENT REPLACES EXISTING SYNDICATED L/G FACILITY AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JUNE 3, 2013

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Hillenbrand, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 47.95 million shares or 0.06% less from 47.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Ltd holds 21,487 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Sterling Invest Management holds 0.34% or 10,466 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Co reported 500 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Co accumulated 22,545 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,116 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 28,800 shares stake. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Moreover, Profund Advsr Lc has 0.01% invested in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) for 6,381 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 48,127 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) or 6,255 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 20,082 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.01% in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI). Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, makes, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, processed food, chemicals, fertilizers, industrial minerals, mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

More notable recent Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like Hillenbrand, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Was That the Best the Market Could Do? – TheStreet.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) were released by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com and their article: “We’ll Rise (and Fall) Again – TheStreet.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burns J W Inc has 0.53% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 848 shares. Spinnaker stated it has 0.1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% or 14,455 shares. Commerce Comml Bank holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 223,047 shares. Stifel Fin Corp invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Garrison Asset Ltd Llc invested in 1.93% or 29,404 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2.45% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 73,483 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,800 shares. Legacy has 0.25% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited owns 3,778 shares. Moreover, Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,752 shares. Richard C Young & Ltd has 1.89% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 79,727 shares. Schulhoff & Inc accumulated 0.88% or 13,347 shares.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.94 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Kimberly-Clark Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Kimberly-Clark (KMB) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

1St Source Bank increased Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) stake by 25,358 shares to 215,741 valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 35,586 shares and now owns 445,897 shares. 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) was raised too.