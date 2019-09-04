1St Source Bank Has Cut Danaher (DHR) Holding by $455,796; As Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Has Lowered Holding

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 48,299 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, down from 51,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $140.84. About 69,713 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.18M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $63.47. About 77,752 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $63.22 million for 61.03 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 39,760 shares to 744,591 shares, valued at $30.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 25,358 shares to 215,741 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $809.87M for 30.62 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Fin Lc owns 24 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability Corp owns 81,125 shares. 107,656 were accumulated by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Co. Madison Inc holds 481,917 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Brown Capital holds 0% or 2,168 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 167,831 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Marshall And Sullivan Wa, a Washington-based fund reported 37,841 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Il has 268,175 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 5,865 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 52,869 shares. Fernwood Management Limited Com reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 257,315 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Sequoia Advsrs invested in 3,679 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability holds 2,809 shares.