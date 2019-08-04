1St Source Bank Has Boosted Costco Wholesale (COST) Position by $490,776; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Trimmed by $1.19 Million Its Position

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $272.5. About 1.61M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharm (NYSE:TEVA) by 30,000 shares to 215,000 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 91,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,636 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).