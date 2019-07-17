1St Source Bank Decreased Kimberly Clark (KMB) Position; REIGN SAPPPHIRE (RGNP) Shorts Down By 85%

1St Source Bank decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 12.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 10.84%. The 1St Source Bank holds 24,537 shares with $3.04 million value, down from 28,020 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $47.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 1.34 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble

REIGN SAPPPHIRE CORP (OTCMKTS:RGNP) had a decrease of 85% in short interest. RGNP’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 85% from 2,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 10.00% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.009. About 12,500 shares traded. Reign Sapphire Corporation (OTCMKTS:RGNP) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Reign Sapphire Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer, branded and custom jewelry company. The company has market cap of $731,451. The firm offers rough sapphires to finished jewelry under the Reign Sapphire brand name. It currently has negative earnings. It also markets and distributes custom jewelry inscribed with location coordinates commemorating life's special moments under the Coordinates Collection brand name; and classic custom jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, and rings under the Le Bloc brand.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider PALMER ANTHONY J. sold $704,703.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $124 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. Citigroup maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $11600 target. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 24. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, January 18 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, March 20.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $560.38M for 21.25 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Contravisory Investment Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6.00M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui reported 1.38M shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 3,204 shares. 73,483 were reported by Van Hulzen Asset Management Lc. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,074 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Charles Schwab holds 0.24% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 2.98M shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Lc has 0.06% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 14,004 shares. 132,754 were accumulated by Huntington Financial Bank. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 24 shares. F&V Cap Lc reported 35,425 shares. Reliant Investment Lc reported 1,720 shares. Fincl Consulate holds 4,755 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities holds 18,161 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio.

