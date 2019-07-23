1St Source Bank Decreased Its Danaher (DHR) Position by $455,796 as Share Price Rose; Masimo (MASI) Holder Pura Vida Investments Has Boosted Stake by $3.41 Million

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,299 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, down from 51,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $142.51. About 2.83 million shares traded or 21.76% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Pura Vida Investments Llc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 317.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc bought 24,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,500 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 7,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $155. About 165,330 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 46.32% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 02/04/2018 – Masimo Announces UniView™

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 100,515 shares to 497,758 shares, valued at $49.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,895 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: Danaher Really Is The Mullet – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Danaher Corp (DHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 10,824 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 0.02% or 21,132 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 14.00M shares. Accuvest Advisors invested in 3,713 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 177,506 shares stake. Amica Mutual has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). B Riley Wealth Inc reported 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Beaumont Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 54,675 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Oak Ridge Ltd Llc holds 100,106 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.61M shares. Royal London Asset holds 434,204 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 167,831 shares. Kansas-based Tortoise Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,143 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Wills Financial Inc stated it has 32,945 shares or 2.95% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo ORiâ„¢, Oxygen Reserve Index, As an Indicator to Avoid Hyperoxia During General Anesthesia – Financial Post” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masimo’s Sedline brain function monitoring receives CE marking – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo ORi(TM), Oxygen Reserve Index, As an Indicator to Avoid Hyperoxia During General Anesthesia – Stockhouse” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $250,000 activity.

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00M and $302.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 56,914 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 32,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,778 shares, and cut its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Call).