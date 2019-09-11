1St Source Bank Cut Its Stake in Masco (MAS) as Stock Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Greenwood Gearhart Has Cut Position

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 7,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 25,959 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 33,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 1.31M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 65,784 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, down from 68,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.97. About 3.60 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Rech Glob Invsts reported 6.13 million shares. Nottingham Inc accumulated 4,865 shares. 16,657 were reported by Poplar Forest Cap Limited Com. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Lc reported 3,592 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 27,092 shares. 3,781 were reported by Conestoga Limited Liability Co. Norinchukin Savings Bank The, Japan-based fund reported 688,607 shares. Naples Advisors Lc owns 0.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23,988 shares. Maverick has 0.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 306,800 were reported by Conning Inc. R G Niederhoffer Cap Management accumulated 2,000 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 6.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.5% or 4,441 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assocs accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc holds 0.99% or 1.27M shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston owns 5.13M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc owns 6,128 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.03% or 137,129 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 135 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,905 shares. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 11,370 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 50,056 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 20,899 shares. 500,254 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 599,600 are owned by Renaissance Tech Limited Company. Citizens Northern reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 9,833 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 57,292 shares.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 25,358 shares to 215,741 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $197.55 million for 14.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.