1St Source Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Korn Ferry (KFY) Stock Declined While Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.28 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 32,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 135,824 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44M, down from 167,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 1.01M shares traded or 103.12% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Rev $460.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Korn/Ferry International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFY); 29/05/2018 – Don’t Go! More than 90 Percent of Professionals Say Retention of New Hires Is an Issue, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line; 12/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 115.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 5,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 2,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.25. About 748,418 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Korn/Ferry International Stock Just Dropped 21% – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2018, also Prweb.com with their article: “EWA is Proud to Announce that Aileen Alexander, Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) has Been Selected to Join the EWA June 2019 Cohort of Women Leader Awardees – PR Web” published on May 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Louise Hogan Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner – Business Wire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Centene, Fastly And More – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold KFY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 49.81 million shares or 2.57% more from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.01% or 4,787 shares. American Century Cos reported 634,700 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 121,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru LP has 24,421 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1.11 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 64,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Curbstone Mngmt Corp stated it has 25,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Parametric Associate Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 170,646 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp owns 90,552 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. James Investment accumulated 21,365 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Macquarie Gp accumulated 279 shares. Stifel Fin Corp invested 0.02% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 614,372 shares to 5.01 million shares, valued at $83.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 106,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goelzer Invest Mgmt accumulated 9,058 shares. Bourgeon Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,401 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 56,824 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cadian Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 12.11% or 1.32M shares. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.29% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,450 shares. 700 were reported by Kistler. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 1.29 million shares. Nebraska-based Bridges Management Inc has invested 0.31% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Advsr Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,183 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Missouri-based Enterprise Finance has invested 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 5,975 were reported by Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Franklin holds 0% or 7,237 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,040 shares.