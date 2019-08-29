1St Source Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Patrick Inds (PATK); As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Marco Investment Management Raised Stake by $5.80 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69M, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $230.24. About 531,447 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (PATK) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 31,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 91,883 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 60,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Patrick Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 103,067 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 648 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Company invested in 12,943 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 675 shares. Globeflex Capital LP has 34,300 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 36,045 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0% or 35,954 shares. Numerixs accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). James Inv owns 51,331 shares. American International Group holds 0% or 17,392 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 657,237 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited holds 1,813 shares. Amer Century Inc owns 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 114,000 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,239 shares to 24,636 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,829 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,403 shares to 39,887 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,390 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.