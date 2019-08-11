1St Source Bank Boosted Its Position in Costco Wholesale (COST) by $490,776; First American Bank Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $1.48 Million

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch

First American Bank decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,120 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 34,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,483 shares to 24,537 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,829 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia accumulated 1,762 shares or 0% of the stock. Colonial Trust holds 1.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 32,674 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.36% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Contravisory Inv Inc holds 16,181 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,203 shares. Prio Wealth LP reported 9,665 shares. Diversified has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And invested in 1.13% or 20,416 shares. 604 are held by Ckw Fincl. Invsts accumulated 0.45% or 4.35M shares. Montecito Comml Bank Trust reported 0.63% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 65,000 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hartford by 14,175 shares to 477,874 shares, valued at $14.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge by 10,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Management reported 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Parkside Finance Bankshares holds 0.29% or 2,279 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 890 shares. Washington Tru has invested 2.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Cypress Capital Grp has 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability has 340 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 139,506 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. 27,311 were reported by Parsons Management Ri. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 71,800 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Motco has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sandy Spring State Bank invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blackrock owns 33.82M shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

