1St Source Bank Boosted By $539,572 Its 1St Source (SRCE) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) Last Week

1St Source Bank increased 1St Source Corp (SRCE) stake by 0.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1St Source Bank acquired 12,263 shares as 1St Source Corp (SRCE)’s stock rose 0.04%. The 1St Source Bank holds 7.23M shares with $324.58M value, up from 7.22M last quarter. 1St Source Corp now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 971 shares traded. 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) has declined 17.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCE News: 19/04/2018 – 1st Source Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 22c; 19/04/2018 – Record Quarterly Earnings At 1st Source Corporation, Company Grows To Over $6 Billion, Increase In Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 1st Source Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q EPS 73C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1st Source Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCE); 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: 1st Source: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 19/04/2018 – 1st Source 1Q EPS 73c; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source Elects Two Women Leaders to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – 1ST SOURCE 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69%; 23/04/2018 – 1st Source: Melody Birmingham-Byrd, Lisa Hershman Elected to Board

Among 2 analysts covering Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Genesis Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of GEL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. See Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: L.P. Common Units Rating: Raymond James

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $24 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 14,670 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 17/05/2018 – Genesis Global Trading Granted BitLicense by New York Department of Financial Services; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. 1Q Net Loss NT$64.6M Vs NT$231.5M; 30/04/2018 – New Phase 4 OSCAR Trial Data Showed that Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2.5% Decreased Acne Lesions; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Apr Rev NT$95.4M; 21/05/2018 – BANK OF GEORGIA – GEORGIA HEALTHCARE POSTED NET REVENUES OF GEL 207 MLN DURING QUARTER, AN INCREASE OF 11.4%; 07/05/2018 – Galderma Announces Results of ALAMO: A Real-World, Phase 4 Study Demonstrating Efficacy and Safety of Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY SAYS JOHN LEUCHERS RETIRES FROM BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Origin Successfully Achieves Phase IIb GENESIS Trial Objectives Ahead of Schedule and Announces Early Termination of Study; 11/05/2018 – Genesis Land 1Q EPS C$0.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Genesis Energy, L.P. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Fin Grp has 0.03% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Whittier Tru Of Nevada stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilton Capital Management Llc owns 0.02% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 5,000 shares. Argent Tru Com reported 329,325 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Texas Cap Bankshares Incorporated Tx has invested 12.72% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Pinnacle Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 104,485 shares. 34,057 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc has 275,166 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 875,739 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 788,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Limited Co accumulated 46,539 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 15,803 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 79,995 shares in its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Partners Mngmt L P reported 116,837 shares stake.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genesis Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Genesis Energy, LP Declares Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the natural gas and crude oil industry. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. It operates through four divisions: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of natural gas and crude oil.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $84,000 activity. SIMS RYAN S had bought 4,000 shares worth $84,000.