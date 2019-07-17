1St Ctzns Bancshares N C C (FCNCA) Holder Rhumbline Advisers Lowered Stake by $463,980; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined, At Bancorp Lifted Holding

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in 1St Ctzns Bancshares Inc N C C (FCNCA) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 1,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,696 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 8,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in 1St Ctzns Bancshares Inc N C C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $455. About 30,117 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 0.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 10/04/2018 – First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,590 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 33,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 4.67M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc Co (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 29,032 shares to 276,147 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc Com (NYSE:SJI) by 21,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Wholesale Club Holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Pennsylvania Trust has 1.44% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Ejf Limited has invested 0.71% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Us Bancorp De reported 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Jefferies Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 1,487 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset reported 0.48% stake. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 2,643 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 82 shares. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 1,744 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Cna holds 3,145 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth reported 900 shares. Bb&T holds 0.05% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) or 6,302 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.16% or 17,818 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.37 million activity. 84 shares valued at $35,268 were bought by NIX CRAIG L on Wednesday, February 6. 25 shares were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR, worth $9,875 on Friday, March 22. The insider Holding Olivia Britton bought 2,250 shares worth $843,750.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,049 shares to 31,697 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 15,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,406 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).