1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP)

As Regional – Northeast Banks businesses, 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 2.82 N/A 1.62 11.25 Univest Financial Corporation 25 3.42 N/A 1.82 15.11

Table 1 highlights 1st Constitution Bancorp and Univest Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Univest Financial Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. 1st Constitution Bancorp is presently more affordable than Univest Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1% Univest Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.2 beta means 1st Constitution Bancorp’s volatility is 80.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Univest Financial Corporation’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered 1st Constitution Bancorp and Univest Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Univest Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is 1st Constitution Bancorp’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 26.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of Univest Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Univest Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63% Univest Financial Corporation 5.57% 5.05% 9.27% 16.45% 0.04% 27.31%

For the past year 1st Constitution Bancorp had bearish trend while Univest Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Univest Financial Corporation beats 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania operates as the holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. that provides various commercial and consumer banking, and trust services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest-bearing deposits, interest-bearing checking deposits, money market savings accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; commercial real estate and construction loans and leases; residential real estate loans; loans to individuals; and municipal loans and leases. The company also offers lease financing, financial planning, investment management, insurance products, and brokerage services; and investment advisory services comprising discretionary investment consulting and management services. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania.