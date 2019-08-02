1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) to pay $0.08 on Aug 23, 2019; Bel Fuse (BELFB) Sentiment Is 1.53

Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 46 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 30 decreased and sold holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 7.51 million shares, up from 7.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Bel Fuse Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 28 Increased: 27 New Position: 19.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) is expected to pay $0.08 on Aug 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:FCCY) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s current price of $17.93 translates into 0.42% yield. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 12,025 shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 14.71% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY)

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Bel Fuse Inc. for 122,348 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 165,619 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 69,211 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.23% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 55,415 shares.

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $163.49 million. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components. It has a 7.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides power solutions and protection products comprising front-end power supplies; board-mount power products; industrial power products; module products; and circuit protection products.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company has market cap of $155.08 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.09 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold 1st Constitution Bancorp shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 3.30% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). 75 were reported by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Clover L P has 2.91% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 92,254 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Citigroup holds 0% or 1,881 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 8,100 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 350,788 shares stake. Stieven Advsr L P stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Salzhauer Michael invested in 118,624 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 8,944 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn owns 14,652 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 130,954 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 76,237 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $29,134 activity. ANDREACIO JOHN T also sold $38,077 worth of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares. 501 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares with value of $8,943 were bought by CROW CHARLES S III.

