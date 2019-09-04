1St Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Stock Price Declined While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Position; Bsw Wealth Partners Increased Its Stake in Grainger W W Com (GWW) by $450,000 as Stock Value Rose

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in 1St Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) by 29.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 59,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 142,440 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in 1St Constitution Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 282 shares traded. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 14.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $269.75. About 12,373 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 161,000 shares to 869,110 shares, valued at $21.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 148,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold FCCY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 3.30% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 0% or 249,129 shares. Martingale Asset LP has 11,903 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). 337 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 2,837 shares or 0% of the stock. 34,483 are held by Bridgeway Cap. Meeder Asset Management invested in 100 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 28,188 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,193 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Stieven Capital LP holds 142,440 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 223,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 1,580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roundview Capital Ltd reported 14,555 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,943 activity.

More notable recent 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FCCY vs. FCF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHORE COMMUNITY BANK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation Of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1ST Constitution Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval From the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation of the Proposed Merger With Shore Community Bank – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “1ST Constitution Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FCCY’s profit will be $3.46M for 10.91 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by 1st Constitution Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 100,506 shares to 43,204 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Shrt Nat Mun Etf (SUB) by 10,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,320 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,115 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Catalyst Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.59% stake. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 0.64% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 1,454 were reported by Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 5,453 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 505,868 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Com owns 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 574 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs has 2,808 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 22,384 shares. National Pension accumulated 62,997 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.16% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tiaa Cref Mgmt has 1.06 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.02% or 2,146 shares in its portfolio.