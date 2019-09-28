1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Forms $18.96 Double Bottom; TALGA RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AU (TLGRF) Shorts Up By 55.24%

TALGA RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:TLGRF) had an increase of 55.24% in short interest. TLGRF’s SI was 16,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.24% from 10,500 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 3 days are for TALGA RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:TLGRF)’s short sellers to cover TLGRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.0201 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2705. About 1,800 shares traded. Talga Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGRF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) formed double bottom with $17.82 target or 6.00% below today’s $18.96 share price. 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) has $164.08 million valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 10,513 shares traded. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 14.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger

More recent Talga Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGRF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Talga Resources Ltd.: Low Cost Commercial Graphene Production With Cobalt Upside – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Talga May Have The Key That Unlocks The Future Of Graphene – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Ways To Invest In Graphene – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Talga Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of graphite properties. The company has market cap of $53.52 million. It also explores for iron ore, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds 100% interests in the graphite projects located in Norrbotten County, north Sweden.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold 1st Constitution Bancorp shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 4.58% more from 2.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 228,919 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Strs Ohio owns 3,400 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 11,497 shares. First Lp has 11,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) or 11,904 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc owns 4,769 shares. Clover Partners Ltd Partnership holds 92,254 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 14,838 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 6,454 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 28 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 77,032 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 8,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Group Llp owns 154,154 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 2,060 shares stake.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,943 activity. CROW CHARLES S III had bought 501 shares worth $8,943.

Analysts await 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FCCY’s profit will be $3.46M for 11.85 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by 1st Constitution Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.