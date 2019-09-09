1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Forms $17.86 Double Bottom; Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Sentiment Is 1.22

Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 137 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 112 decreased and sold their holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 61.99 million shares, down from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Texas Roadhouse Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 86 Increased: 82 New Position: 55.

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) formed double bottom with $17.32 target or 3.00% below today’s $17.86 share price. 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) has $155.28 million valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 4,751 shares traded. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 14.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold 1st Constitution Bancorp shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 2.74 million shares or 3.30% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stieven Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0.46% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). 337 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. 34,483 were reported by Bridgeway Capital Mngmt. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 44 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 623 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 1,580 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 223,339 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) or 28,188 shares. State Street Corporation owns 111,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1,790 shares. Sg Americas Securities holds 0% or 6,380 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 8,700 shares. Salzhauer Michael has invested 1.03% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Analysts await 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.46 per share. FCCY’s profit will be $3.48M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by 1st Constitution Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,943 activity. On Wednesday, July 24 CROW CHARLES S III bought $8,943 worth of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) or 501 shares.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 755,345 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 28.38 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.