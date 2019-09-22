1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Ada-es (ADES) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. FCCY’s profit would be $3.46 million giving it 11.48 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, 1st Constitution Bancorp’s analysts see -2.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 30,101 shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 14.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME

Ada-es Inc (ADES) investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.53, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 37 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 24 sold and reduced stakes in Ada-es Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 11.59 million shares, down from 12.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ada-es Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 19 Increased: 19 New Position: 18.

Greywolf Capital Management Lp holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. for 233,807 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 220,300 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.31% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The New York-based Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has invested 0.18% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,200 shares.

Analysts await Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 185.71% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ADES’s profit will be $14.86M for 4.40 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Advanced Emissions Solutions’s (NASDAQ:ADES) Shareholders Feel About The 86% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADES) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Advanced Emissions (ADES) Now – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean coal technology and the associated specialty chemicals serving the coal-fueled power plant industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $261.58 million. It operates in two divisions, Refined Coal and Emissions Control. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers Activated Carbon Injection systems to reduce mercury emissions over a range of plant configurations and coal types; Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) systems to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide and other acid gases, such as sulfur trioxide and hydrogen chloride; and ADAir-Mixer that alters flue gas flow to enhance mixing and optimize particle dispersion to reduce sorbent consumption for DSI and ACI systems.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 137,502 shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) has risen 12.95% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ADES News: 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – CHARGES RELATED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION EXPECTED TO BE RECORDED DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS NAMES GREG MARKEN CFO; 03/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Leadership Transitions and Business Alignment Changes; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – INITIATED LEADERSHIP CHANGES AND A WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN AFFECTING APPROXIMATELY 43% OF COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADES); 11/04/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – BOARD HAS VOTED TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN TO FIVE MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE AS OF JUNE 19; 03/05/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS – EXPECTS INDIVIDUALS AFFECTED BY WORKFORCE REDUCTION TO REMAIN EMPLOYED TO ASSIST THROUGH VARIOUS TRANSITION PERIODS; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Emissions Declares Dividend of 25c; 26/03/2018 – ADVANCED EMISSIONS SOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASES WILL CONTINUE TO BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON-HAND; 07/03/2018 Advanced Emissions Solutions Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold 1st Constitution Bancorp shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 4.58% more from 2.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 10,159 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 2,060 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Partners owns 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 623 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 11,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stieven Advisors Lp accumulated 0.46% or 140,640 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested in 118,624 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 3,978 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Moreover, Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 337 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 49,734 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7,959 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 8,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 34,483 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 337 shares.

More notable recent 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “1ST Constitution Bancorp Receives Regulatory Approval From the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation of the Proposed Merger With Shore Community Bank – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “1ST Constitution Bancorp to Acquire Shore Community Bank – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “1ST Constitution Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “1ST Constitution Bancorp Reports Net Income Increased 19% for the First Quarter of 2019 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.075 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 19, 2019.