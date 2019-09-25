1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) EPS Estimated At $0.40; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE)

Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. FCCY’s profit would be $3.46M giving it 11.26 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, 1st Constitution Bancorp’s analysts see -2.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 8,589 shares traded. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 14.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank; 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c

Among 4 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Parsley Energy has $3300 highest and $21 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is 42.78% above currents $17.86 stock price. Parsley Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 23 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PE in report on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. See Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $21 Maintain

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $21 New Target: $23 Maintain

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company has market cap of $155.86 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold 1st Constitution Bancorp shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 4.58% more from 2.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clover Partners L P holds 3.1% or 92,254 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Incorporated has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 18,177 shares. 4,769 were accumulated by Amer Intl Gp Inc. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 14,838 shares stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Wellington Management Gp Incorporated Llp stated it has 154,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 10,159 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt has 5,193 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,454 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Com reported 10,644 shares. Stieven Cap Advisors Lp stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Citigroup has invested 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 11,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,943 activity. $8,943 worth of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was bought by CROW CHARLES S III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold Parsley Energy, Inc. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Spirit Of America Corp Ny owns 127,550 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability owns 14,821 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 479,375 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 19,957 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 1.63 million shares. Shaker Invests Lc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 15,689 shares. Carroll Financial stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 766,760 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 19.37 million shares. Andra Ap reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Aqr Capital Ltd Company stated it has 398,647 shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 365,000 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.50 million shares stake. Scout Investments invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. Another trade for 1,985 shares valued at $34,738 was made by Windlinger Jerry on Wednesday, June 5.