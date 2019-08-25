1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) is a company in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1st Constitution Bancorp has 34.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 46.71% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand 1st Constitution Bancorp has 5.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has 1st Constitution Bancorp and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.60% 1.00% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting 1st Constitution Bancorp and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp N/A 18 11.25 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

1st Constitution Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.14 2.73

1st Constitution Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.5, suggesting a potential upside of 27.22%. The peers have a potential upside of 98.52%. Based on the results delivered earlier, 1st Constitution Bancorp is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 1st Constitution Bancorp and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year 1st Constitution Bancorp has -8.63% weaker performance while 1st Constitution Bancorp’s peers have 14.99% stronger performance.

Volatility and Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp has a beta of 0.2 and its 80.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, 1st Constitution Bancorp’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 30.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

1st Constitution Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

1st Constitution Bancorp’s peers beat 1st Constitution Bancorp on 5 of the 5 factors.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.