1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 1.44 6.92M 1.62 11.25 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 23 0.00 8.43M 1.96 11.91

Demonstrates 1st Constitution Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. 1st Constitution Bancorp is presently more affordable than Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows 1st Constitution Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 38,963,963.96% 9.6% 1% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 37,234,982.33% 11.1% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

1st Constitution Bancorp’s 0.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

1st Constitution Bancorp’s average price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 13.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 53.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.9% of 1st Constitution Bancorp’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63% Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. 1.96% 3.63% 12.45% 4.23% -20.74% 10.12%

For the past year 1st Constitution Bancorp had bearish trend while Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. beats 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides various business and consumer banking services. It accepts demand, money market, time, and saving accounts. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; industrial loans; construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial real estate investor, residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans. In addition, it provides personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 26 full service financial centers located in York, Cumberland, and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties in Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.