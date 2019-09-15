1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Exelon (EXC)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

Analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. FCCY’s profit would be $3.46 million giving it 11.78 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, 1st Constitution Bancorp’s analysts see -2.44% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 12,716 shares traded. 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has declined 14.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCY News: 20/04/2018 – 1st Constitution Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 22/03/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp and New Jersey Community Bank Announce New Jersey Community Bank Shareholder Approval of the Merger; 19/03/2018 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ 1st Constitution Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCY); 22/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP – MERGER IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE DURING APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS CO WAS ABLE TO RESOLVE TECHNICAL ISSUES REGARDING INTERACTIVE DATA FILES AND FILED 2017 FORM 10-K ON MARCH 19, 2018; 19/03/2018 – 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP SAYS BECAUSE OF TIMING OF UNEXPECTED TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES, THE REGISTRANT WAS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K ON TIME; 12/04/2018 – 1ST Constitution Bancorp Announces Closing of the Merger of New Jersey Community Bank With and Into 1ST Constitution Bank

Exelon Corp (EXC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 312 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 298 sold and reduced equity positions in Exelon Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 734.48 million shares, down from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Exelon Corp in top ten holdings increased from 10 to 11 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 259 Increased: 225 New Position: 87.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold 1st Constitution Bancorp shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.87 million shares or 4.58% more from 2.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 275,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P invested in 228,919 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Pinnacle Ltd Llc has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Twin Tree L P holds 0% or 337 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 11,497 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 28,042 shares. 1,915 were accumulated by Citigroup. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 26,900 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.46% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY). Moreover, Clover Prtn Limited Partnership has 3.1% invested in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) for 92,254 shares. Group invested in 4,769 shares.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company has market cap of $163.05 million. The firm offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts and money market accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.65 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,943 activity. $8,943 worth of stock was bought by CROW CHARLES S III on Wednesday, July 24.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 13.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation for 2.00 million shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 4.82 million shares or 4.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & Co has 3.7% invested in the company for 87,285 shares. The New York-based Napier Park Global Capital (Us) Lp has invested 2.98% in the stock. Edgar Lomax Co Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 801,101 shares.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $855.00M for 13.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $45.93 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 20.19 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

