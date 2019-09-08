1Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder First National Trust Co Has Upped Holding by $565,282 as Share Price Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Shares Rose, Oakmont Partners Lowered Stake

First National Trust Co increased its stake in 1Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 21,873 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in 1Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.65. About 9.42 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 30/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 17,253 shares to 48,350 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,088 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Company reported 3,033 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.04% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.52% or 3.14 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs holds 0.59% or 768,491 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,148 shares. 1,083 are held by North Star Inv Mngmt. Rowland Communications Investment Counsel Adv holds 0% or 800 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP holds 0.07% or 13,299 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Stanley invested in 1.23% or 28,209 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 1,247 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 535,762 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 1,406 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16M for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.3% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 125,327 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 244,257 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parkwood Lc has 18,646 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.97M shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 999 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 3,228 were accumulated by L & S Advsr. Palladium Prns Limited Co holds 1.4% or 72,729 shares in its portfolio. Everence holds 10,776 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Td Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 101 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 3.7% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 321,886 shares. Friess Assoc holds 1.16% or 59,434 shares. Cullinan, Kentucky-based fund reported 34,725 shares.