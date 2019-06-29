1Nike (NKE) Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake by $640,836 as Stock Declined; Permian Investment Partners LP Boosted Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $2.99 Million; Market Value Rose

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.98. About 905,738 shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 25/04/2018 – AON CHIEF SAYS INSURANCE INDUSTRY LOSING RELEVANCE: FT

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in 1Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank analyzed 7,629 shares as the company's stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,559 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 53,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in 1Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $131.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 12.44M shares traded or 89.51% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Outlook Continues To Be Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nike misses quarterly profit estimates on higher marketing expenses – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: A Sleepy Start to the Week, But Hold On – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Drexel Morgan has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Valley National Advisers holds 0.02% or 906 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Inv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.11% or 3,170 shares. Pnc Gru has 0.22% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 4.60M are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 1,378 shares. Appleton Partners Ma invested in 0.09% or 8,341 shares. Bessemer Secs Lc reported 8,355 shares stake. Oppenheimer Com Inc reported 55,940 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ems Ltd Partnership holds 850,690 shares or 5.38% of its portfolio. Sns Gru Lc invested in 2,814 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stock Yards Comml Bank stated it has 239,197 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 2.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 117,813 shares. Girard Prns Limited has 0.41% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 26,394 shares. Argent Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,378 shares to 6,118 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).