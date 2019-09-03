1Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreased Stake; Rodgers Brothers Cut Its Aqua America (WTR) Stake by $564,516

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 35.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 15,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 44,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 669,565 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – Aqua Amer Announces Changes in Executive Leadership Team; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in 1Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 7,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 45,559 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 53,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in 1Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 1.55M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $95.81 million for 25.00 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,125 shares to 16,275 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NIRI Philadelphia Elects New Board Members – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Water prices are going to rise, Rutgers-Camden professor says – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Captrust Fin Advsrs accumulated 2,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp has 39,451 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Campbell Com Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has 6,148 shares. 63 were accumulated by Pittenger & Anderson. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 60,789 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested in 1.03 million shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 78,583 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 6,647 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.06% or 51,715 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.48% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Oppenheimer Company Incorporated stated it has 6,457 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pinnacle has 0.02% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). 25,947 are held by Keybank Association Oh.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,084 shares to 283,917 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 29.71 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.