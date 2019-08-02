1Nike (NKE) Market Valuation Rose While Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cut Position; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Inverness Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $3.14 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 16,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 201,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.25M, down from 217,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99 million shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 25/05/2018 – Apple Screen Wizards Throng L.A. Expo to Find Future Displays; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in “near future”; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in 1Nike Inc (NKE) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 7,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 45,559 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 53,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in 1Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 7.42 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 16/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Nike president Trevor Edwards departs as claims arise about improper behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 08/05/2018 – Four more Nike executives exit after harassment allegations inquiry – NYT; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues–Update

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) by 26,277 shares to 579,093 shares, valued at $33.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 178,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.