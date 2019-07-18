1922 Investment Company Trimmed Position in Hyatt Hotels (H) as Shares Rose; Westpac Bkg (WBK) Holder Jane Street Group Has Lowered Position by $570,096 as Stock Price Declined

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (WBK) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 31,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,156 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 94,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Westpac Bkg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 82,281 shares traded. Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK) has declined 19.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WBK News: 26/04/2018 – WESTPAC REAFFIRMS PERFORMANCE OF MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO-WBC.AX; 28/05/2018 – Westpac learns from ANZ’s mistakes in China; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 23/05/2018 – WESTPAC CLEARED OF MANIPULATING KEY RATE BY AUSTRALIAN COURT; 07/05/2018 – Australia’s ANZ cuts financial planner bonuses as inquiry reshapes an industry; 06/05/2018 – Westpac 1H Cash Earnings A$4.25 Bln, Up 6%; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H NET INCOME A$4.20B; 26/04/2018 – Westpac: Mortgage delinquencies, Losses Remain Low by Historical Averages; 23/05/2018 – Australian court rejects regulator’s rate-rigging case against Westpac; 06/05/2018 – WESTPAC 1H CASH RETURN ON EQUITY 14%

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.6. About 140,371 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 03/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale; 20/04/2018 – Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands Reveal Findings from Business Traveler Survey; 10/04/2018 – Cycas Enters French Market with Deal to Manage Hyatt’s First European Dual-Branded Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 02/05/2018 – Range Developments Welcomes Park Hyatt St Kitts Inclusion in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Hot List; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 33C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (H); 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q EPS $3.40; 29/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian says the group will double its presence in China over the next three to five years

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc (Put) by 13,400 shares to 62,400 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (Put) (NYSE:ITW) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 40.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.72 per share. H’s profit will be $45.29 million for 45.70 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.44% negative EPS growth.

