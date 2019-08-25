1922 Investment Company Stake in Hyatt Hotels (H) Cut by $1.98 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Grimes & Company Has Decreased by $327,858 Its Holding

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 6,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 316,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, down from 322,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 526,445 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS BUYS HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON FOR $79.7M; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q REV. $1.11B, EST. $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2,745 shares to 80,971 shares, valued at $8.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc. by 4,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Corporation holds 1.16 million shares. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc holds 1.74% or 248,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Invs Lp has 0.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,150 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 5,364 shares. First Personal Financial invested in 102,857 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Company reported 29,965 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 127,874 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas-based Cadence Bank & Trust Na has invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Putnam Fl Mgmt Company has 171,390 shares. 3.01 million were reported by Citigroup. Smith Salley & reported 347,881 shares. The Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Lc Il has invested 0.5% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ifrah Services Inc accumulated 29,595 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 126,100 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Forbes J M Communications Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.55% or 220,840 shares.