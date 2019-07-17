1922 Investment Company Holding in Hyatt Hotels (H) Has Lowered by $1.98 Million; Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Position by $4.53 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 53,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.15 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.92M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 2.91 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 1.21M shares traded or 155.94% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 26/04/2018 – Hyatt House Jersey City opens with a fantastic retractable rooftop lounge from OpenAire; 19/03/2018 – BLUE COAST HOTELS LTD BCHO.NS SAYS CO BEEN DIRECTED TO HAND OVER POSSESSION OF PARK HYATT GOA WITHIN 6 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS – UNIT OF OPERATING PARTNERSHIP, SOTHERLY HOTELS LP, ACQUIRED 318-ROOM HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON LOCATED IN VIRGINIA; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Net $411M; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CFCRE 2016-C4; 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt to open first Grand Hyatt in Greece in third quarter

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO) by 145,914 shares to 180,514 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.92 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 40.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.72 per share. H’s profit will be $45.29 million for 46.91 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.44% negative EPS growth.