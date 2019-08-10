1922 Investment Company Holding in Hyatt Hotels (H) Has Lowered by $1.98 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Progenics Pharma (PGNX) Shareholder Phocas Financial Trimmed Holding by $2.21 Million

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (PGNX) by 32.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 551,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Progenics Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 757,152 shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined 35.26% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.26% the S&P500. Some Historical PGNX News: 08/03/2018 Progenics Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Progenics And Fellow Plaintiffs Valeant, Salix and Wyeth Reach Patent Settlement With Par Pharmaceutical; 19/03/2018 – PROGENICS STUDY OF AZEDRA ACHIEVED PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endoc; 31/05/2018 – Progenics’ Artificial Intelligence Technology for Automated Analysis of PSMA Targeted Prostate Cancer Images to be Featured at the 2018 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131) Biochemical Tumor Marker Data at the 2018 Endocrine Society (ENDO) Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – PROGENICS PHARMA-ON MAY 10, CO, VALEANT, AMONG OTHERS & PAR STERILE PRODUCTS, PAR PHARMA ENTERED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT RELATING TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Progenics Settlement Concerns Relistor; 22/03/2018 – PROGENICS SAYS FDA EXTENDS NDA REVIEW FOR AZEDRA TO JULY 30; 22/03/2018 – Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Three-Month Extension of PDUFA Date for AZEDRA® (iobenguane l 131)

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.48. About 412,474 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS FROM KAREN PRITZKER TRUST; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Had Seen 2018 Net $176 Million to $215 Million; 02/04/2018 – New Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City to Join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 05/04/2018 – Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort Launches “The Joy of A Mystical Trance” Oil Painting Art Exhibition; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (H); 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 28/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty Opens in Kerala, India; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Comparable Systemwide RevPAR Up 4.3%; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Great Lakes reported 0.01% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). 3 were accumulated by North Star Investment Corporation. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 5,632 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Com invested in 38,832 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc, New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 1,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Aqr Cap Lc invested in 620,131 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc accumulated 35,989 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 7,811 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 48,884 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc. by 269,102 shares to 845,528 shares, valued at $8.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHM) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP).