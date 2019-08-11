1922 Investment Company Has Cut Stake in Hyatt Hotels (H) as Shares Declined; Idex (IEX) Valuation Rose While Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut by $692,486 Its Stake

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 4,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 27,955 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 32,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $162.03. About 689,601 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N : D.A. DAVIDSON STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74M for 27.74 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 38,870 shares to 71,329 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 34,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Management Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 9,748 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 612 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 8,866 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.04% or 13,353 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assocs invested 0.44% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Natixis Advsr Lp reported 27,307 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2,500 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C owns 1.94 million shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 28,516 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.57% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 251,874 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited holds 4,808 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Old Bancshares In has 0.01% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Utd Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,291 shares.