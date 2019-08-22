1922 Investment Company Has Cut Hyatt Hotels (H) Stake by $1.98 Million as Stock Value Declined; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shares Declined While Blair William & Company Lifted by $1.13 Million Its Holding

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 12,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 118,213 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, up from 105,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 1.80M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 643,807 shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS ON MAY 4 ENTERED INTO A PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH ANDREW D. WINGATE AND LUCINDA S. FALK IN THEIR CAPACITY AS CO-TRUSTEES; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for a Grand Hyatt Hotel in Athens; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Hyatt Centric Hotel in Ireland; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of CFCRE 2016-C4; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Exits Position in Hyatt; 02/05/2018 – HYATT: RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK FOR REVPAR GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 19,827 shares to 308,855 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 278.71M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,000 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

