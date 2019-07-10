1922 Investment Company Has Cut Hyatt Hotels (H) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Manor Road Capital Partners Stake In Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Was Upped

1922 Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1922 Investment Company Llc sold 27,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,014 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, down from 39,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1922 Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 42,058 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has declined 4.58% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.01% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 18/04/2018 – Cicayda Launches Version 3.0 of Cloud-Based Fermata Legal Hold Solution With Foreign Language Support; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 18/04/2018 – All New Business Lunch Offerings at Grand Hyatt Mumbai; 25/05/2018 – First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India; 07/05/2018 – HYATT HOTELS SAYS AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR REPURCHASE TRANSACTION WAS $165.3 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Cycas Enters French Market with Deal to Manage Hyatt’s First European Dual-Branded Hotel; 20/04/2018 – Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Brands Reveal Findings from Business Traveler Survey

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 660% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.57M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $75.35 lastly. It is down 24.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX)

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.90 million shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $44.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transdign Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 3,941 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,250 were reported by Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 23,859 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 11,539 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Manor Road Cap Limited Com holds 100,000 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Comerica State Bank accumulated 29,536 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 170,649 are owned by Ameriprise. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Llc accumulated 0.04% or 1.00 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 12,300 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,823 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 92,317 shares. Texas Yale reported 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Greenlight Cap holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 659,425 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 10,560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & Com invested in 1.00 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 70,803 shares. 3,754 are held by Bb&T Ltd Co. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company reported 38,832 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 103,697 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 100 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 840,790 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,494 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 389 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares Trust reported 100 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 60,766 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp invested in 599,800 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

