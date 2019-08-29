1832 Asset Management LP Upped Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake by $13.21 Million; Chase Corp. (CCF) Share Value Rose While Systematic Financial Management LP Has Increased Position by $1.47 Million

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Chase Corp. (CCF) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 15,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.51% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 45,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Chase Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $986.89M market cap company. The stock increased 6.94% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 35,810 shares traded or 14.05% up from the average. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 80,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 760,880 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.17 million, up from 680,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $182.7. About 874,467 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon CEO Laurent Potdevin recently stepped down after “falling short” of the company’s “standards of conduct.”; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon 4Q EPS 88c; 11/05/2018 – Lululemon: Here Are 5 Potential CEO Candidates — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%, OR INCREASED 1% ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 100.61 million shares or 1.84% less from 102.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,711 were reported by Mufg Americas. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 44,784 shares. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) owns 310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl owns 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 67,332 shares. 13,321 are held by Amalgamated Bank. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 19,203 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Dana Investment stated it has 163,460 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 59,123 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 1,443 shares. 2,811 are owned by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp holds 0.03% or 21,400 shares. Neuberger Berman owns 14,466 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 65,541 shares to 73,695 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 557,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906,754 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold CCF shares while 20 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 1.29% less from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 17,449 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 53,326 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 0% stake. Fca Tx, Texas-based fund reported 52,543 shares. Ghp Advsrs, Colorado-based fund reported 5,648 shares. 13,747 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Anchor Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) or 2,730 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Fmr has invested 0.01% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Choate Invest Advisors holds 302,383 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd accumulated 11,292 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt invested 0.12% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 7,000 shares.