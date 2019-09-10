1832 Asset Management LP Upped Its Globant S A (GLOB) Position by $28.32 Million; Phoenix Investment Adviser Cut Holding in Tenet Healthcare (THC) by $451,612 as Stock Value Rose

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 2.69M shares traded or 74.75% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE SAYS INCREASED SIZE FROM 8 TO 10 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 117.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 398,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 738,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.83M, up from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 170,812 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 175,767 shares to 401,409 shares, valued at $50.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 129,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,345 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Sg Americas Secs Limited reported 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Parkside Savings Bank And Tru accumulated 1,248 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 14,382 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas holds 9,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 118,681 were reported by Fil Ltd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 19,392 shares in its portfolio. Bell Commercial Bank reported 8,490 shares. Sloane Robinson Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3.4% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 70,400 shares. Stephens Grp Llc holds 247,417 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 109,426 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Riverbridge Ptnrs Llc owns 1.46 million shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc owns 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 72,854 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 30,101 shares. First Mercantile invested in 9,275 shares. West Family Invests invested in 0.32% or 45,000 shares. 20,461 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Legal And General Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.04% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.02% or 16,800 shares. Putnam Invests Lc has invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 87,100 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 726,870 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Lc holds 0% or 15,770 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 2.53 million shares stake. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $19.60 million activity.

