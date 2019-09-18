1832 Asset Management LP Upped Its Autozone (AZO) Holding; PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG AUGSBURG ORDINARY (PTZIF) Sellers Increased By 1.14% Their Shorts

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Autozone Inc (AZO) stake by 1278.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 7,707 shares as Autozone Inc (AZO)’s stock rose 9.68%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 8,310 shares with $9.01 million value, up from 603 last quarter. Autozone Inc now has $28.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.21. About 114,806 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG AUGSBURG ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) had an increase of 1.14% in short interest. PTZIF’s SI was 486,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.14% from 481,100 shares previously. It closed at $21.05 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) stake by 224,496 shares to 368,220 valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 86,891 shares and now owns 2.54M shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 51,315 are held by Victory Mngmt. Fmr Lc accumulated 1.50M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical has 301 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Prudential Fincl holds 0.04% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 23,836 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 188,879 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. 6,480 were accumulated by Colony Group Limited Liability. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 259 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 368,183 shares. 15,697 are held by Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,689 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.35% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nomura Asset holds 11,910 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 195,110 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 11 are held by Fred Alger Mgmt.

Among 4 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AutoZone has $135700 highest and $103000 lowest target. $1143.40’s average target is -1.36% below currents $1159.21 stock price. AutoZone had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 13 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup.

