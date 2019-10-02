1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $35.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Commerce Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Dominos Pizza (DPZ)

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 49.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 125,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 128,256 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.15M, down from 253,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $239.29. About 611,050 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 4809.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 69,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 70,838 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.71M, up from 1,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $245.66. About 451,785 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Domino’s Pizza Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPZ); 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys Into Domino’s Pizza; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY SYSTEM SALES 1,179.6 MLN STG VS 1,004 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 08/03/2018 – British pizza chain Domino’s full-year profit rises 10.2 pct; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 26/04/2018 – DPZ 1Q DOMESTIC CO-OWNED COMP GROWTH +6.4%, EST. +4.7%; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L – SHARE BUYBACKS OF £50M PLANNED FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L TOTAL DIV 9 PENCE/SHR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold DPZ shares while 134 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 2.44% less from 38.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 107,936 shares. Smithfield Com owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, South Dakota Inv Council has 0.05% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 8,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Company owns 50,143 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,020 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 6,594 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Co Ltd has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 4 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn, a New York-based fund reported 21,858 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Personal owns 0.02% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 6,475 shares. 4,300 are owned by Bp Public Limited Company. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Amalgamated Comml Bank, a New York-based fund reported 9,452 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 1,625 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 136,182 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $104.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

