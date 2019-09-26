1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Holding By $1.33 Million; Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Lowered Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position By $559,650

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 0.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 37,894 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 15.70 million shares with $559.25 million value, down from 15.73 million last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $72.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 2.12 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49 PERCENT OF ITS INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 25.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 4,550 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 13,400 shares with $1.66 million value, down from 17,950 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $11.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $110.35. About 1.67 million shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 22/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Shareholders Rebuff Executive Compensation Plan; 28/03/2018 – Galaxy Entertainment to be ‘passive investor’ in Wynn Resorts; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Board Named 3 New Directors Last Week; 24/04/2018 – Wynn posts upbeat adjusted profits on Macau gains; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 12/04/2018 – EX-CASINO MOGUL WYNN ASKS MASSACHUSETTS TO WITHDRAW HIS LICENSE; 03/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Filed Proxy Material Containing Attorney’s Letter Regarding Suit’s Dismissal; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN COMMENTS ON GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDATION THAT WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS “WITHHOLD” VOTES FROM LEGACY DIRECTOR JOHN HAGENBUCH; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS NAMES CORRINE CLEMENT VP, CULTURE-COMMUNITY; 04/05/2018 – WYNN: GLASS LEWIS FAILED TO ACKNOWLEDGE HAGENBUCH CONTRIBUTIONS

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wynn Resorts +3% after Goldman Sachs upgrade – Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wynn Is Set To Win Amid Gaming Resurgence In Macau, Goldman Sachs Says – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wynn Resorts warns on Macau trends – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Wynn Resorts Shares Plunged 15.3% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Encore Boston Harbor a Bad Bet for Wynn Resorts? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.21 million for 22.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $11400 lowest target. $139.56’s average target is 26.47% above currents $110.35 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 16 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 6. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9. UBS maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $11400 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 12. On Tuesday, September 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Lp invested in 0.23% or 76,659 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 73,171 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma owns 1.32 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 516,304 were accumulated by Columbus Hill Lp. Fayez Sarofim Company accumulated 0.03% or 41,000 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt owns 108 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 84,929 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.61% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Melvin Mgmt LP holds 300,000 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fincl Ser invested in 0% or 43 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Suntrust Banks owns 1,638 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hm Payson & Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $709.09M for 25.53 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Silvercrest Metals Inc stake by 1.62 million shares to 3.73M valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 64,530 shares and now owns 94,478 shares. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) was raised too.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Enbridge a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Enbridge Is Securing Its Growth for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge gets permit for Line 5 pipeline underwater supports – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge, NextDecade plan development of Rio Bravo pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.